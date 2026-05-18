Sanju Samson on turning down the offer to act in 'Athiradi': They approached me for a small role in the film!

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Indian cricketer and star batsman of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson, has now jokingly remarked that he turned down the offer to act in actor Basil Joseph's 'Athiradi' as the role offered to him was a small one.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film in Chennai, actor Basil Joseph, while speaking at the event disclosed that they had tried to cast Sanju Samson in the film, but that he had politely declined.

When Sanju Samson, who is a good friend of actor Basil Joseph, was asked in a lighter vein as to why he had turned down the offer to act in 'Athiradi', the charming batsman, who has a strong sense of humour, said with a smile, “They approached me for a small role in the film, but I told them that if I ever act, it should be a slightly bigger role."

The cricketer who opened up about the deep bond of friendship he shared with Basil Joseph, said, "Basil is a friend whom I have known for several years. When we spend time, he is getting to know how I am as a cricketer and I am getting to know how he is as a movie star."

Samson went on to disclose, "Basil is always casual. He is loved by everyone and is always cheerful but he is a very serious guy, when it comes to his profession. When it comes to work, he becomes very strict."

Disclosing that Basil was so organised that his schedules were worked out well in advance, Samson said, "When I finish a tour and come here and invite him for dinner, he will say, 'You are saying now. You should have told me one week ago. We plan my whole week accordingly.'"

On a serious note, the cricketer had words of praise for his actor and director friend. "I know the amount of effort he must have put in. I know that if he commits to something, it will be 100 per cent from his heart. I know the quality will be there. When quality is there, people will love it and that is why I am here supporting it," Samson said, explaining why he had turned up for the pre-release event.

When asked if he would be watching the film in Malayalam or Tamil, Sanju Samson said he would be watching it in both versions.

"After every game, Basil calls me and tells me, 'You shouldn't have played this shot' or you should have played this one. Likewise, I too will watch the film and tell him, "This scene isn't working"," he remarked even as those who had gathered for the event broke into laughter.

Admitting that he was a big fan of Basil Joseph, Samson said that after watching Minnal Murali he had beome a big fan of Basil Joseph. "I will call him and give him motivation. I won't say negative things. After all, he is a friend."

Directed by Arun Anirudhan and starring Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu and several others, 'Athiradi' is gearing up for a grand multi-language release. Jointly produced by Basil Joseph and Anandu S., the film has been written by Arun Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria. Athiradi is slated for release in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

--IANS

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