Composer Sajid Khan escaped getting hit by cricket ball at IPL: ‘Bach gaye nawabsahab’

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Music composer Sajid Khan of the famed duo Sajid-Wajid had a narrow escape after a powerful cricket ball nearly hit him during an IPL match. He suffered minor scratches and swelling but credits his “sixth sense”, which helped him avoid a major injury.

Sajid shared a video of himself in a Punjab Kings’ jersey. In the clip, his forearm and leg is bandaged as he spoke about the incident.

In the clip, he said that he “faced a big problem” during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“Today, I faced a big problem. You can see this. I hit the ball very hard, and the ball was peeled off. And I hit the ball here. Yes, of course, it was a big scene. Actually, what happened was that the ball was coming exactly to me, and I could see. I could see the ball was lying on the ground,” he could be heard saying.

The composer added: “So, when I saw it, I thought, ‘I have the catch.’ So, I stood up to catch the ball. But I was sitting on the chair, so my left foot got stuck in the chair.”

“When I got stuck in the chair, I became crooked, and the ball was in front of my face. I have seen so many movies. I have done so many movies. I got so much brain. ‘Jump,’ I said. ‘Don’t think. Just jump.’ I said, ‘Jumping won’t hurt so much if the ball got stuck on my head or on my chest.’”

He said that his jumping helped him save himself.

“But then, you won’t believe, I really got saved. Anyway, there was a little scratch. I got hurt here. It’s a little painful. It’s okay. But the ball got stuck on the rod above my seat, on the seat, and the ball got torn.”

He added: Just imagine how much force it was coming with. And if I had missed it, if I had gotten hurt, then my work would have been done. Anyway, I got saved.”

The composer added: “It’s not a big injury. It’s a little here, and a little here. And it’s a little swollen here. It’s hurting. But then, it’s okay. Your brother is strong, and everything is fine. I know a lot of my videos are going viral.”

“People are making fun of me a lot. If you guys were there, your air would have become tight. I got saved somehow. But, I love you all, and no worries. I am fine. Thank you.”

Sajid captioned: “Bach gaye nawabsahab hahahaha yes it was dangerous but sixth sense… jst jump but I’m fine @iplt20 #punjabkings #friends #cricket #dangerous.”

Talking about the composer duo Sajid–Wajid first scored music for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. In 1999, they scored music for Sonu Nigam's album Deewaana.

They composed music for several films further. The music duo has also composed music for several films starring Salman Khan. They also composed the IPL 4 theme song "Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka", with Wajid singing the title track.

Sajid’s brother Wajid passed away in 2020 due to cardiac arrest. He was 42 at the time of his passing and reportedly had a history of underlying health issues.

--IANS

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