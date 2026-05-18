Rubina Dilaik says as a woman she resonates with Neetu Kapoor’s comeback journey to Bollywood

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik recently shared her thoughts on veteran actress Neetu Kapoor returning to films after the demise of her husband, Rishi Kapoor.

Rubina, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said she deeply resonated with Neetu Kapoor's journey as a woman, mother, and working professional.

Reacting to Neetu Kapoor’s inspiring journey, Rubina said, “I completely resonate with Neetu Kapoor. Of course, she’s an epitome of beauty and strength, and we have seen it through the years.”

Talking about the veteran actress' resilience and determination to return to the screens after decades of years, Rubina said, “That’s exactly how women should come out, set an example, and pave a path for others who are still not confident whether they should resume work after becoming a mother.”

For the uninitiated, Neetu had earlier opened up about how her return to the film industry was not just about work, but also about testing whether she still had the confidence and courage to face the camera after staying away from film sets and the spotlight for decades.

Rubina had earlier also spoken about her own support system at home and credited her husband Abhinav Shukla for being her biggest backbone. The actress shared that it is because of Abhinav’s constant support that she has been able to continue pursuing her dreams.

Talking about Abhinav Shukla's decision of being a ‘stay at home’ father while she pursues her dream, Rubina, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, had praised him for supporting her ambitions and prioritising family over ego.

She said, “It takes immense strength as a man to keep your ego aside and say, ‘I will stay at home, go live your dreams, and we will make sure our daughters are taken care of.’ It is a conscious decision because he knows how much I love my work, and for him, me finding that purpose has always been important.”

Rubina had also spoken about breaking social stereotypes while raising their daughters. “We don’t live by society’s norms or what people expect from us. We want to pass on a different value system to our daughters. When people say a man has to behave in a certain way or a woman has to operate in a certain way, enough of that. We are fortunate enough to break those beliefs and shatter those ceilings.”

Calling it the true definition of strength, Rubina concluded, “It’s not easy to hold each other together, but that doesn’t give us an excuse not to practice it. I believe that is the true definition of a real man.”

Rubina who is a mother to her little twin babies, will be seen participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and is currently in South Africa for 40 days for the same.

–IANS

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