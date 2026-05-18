How realme is building a smarter AIoT ecosystem for India’s multi-device lifestyle

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Modern life today runs across multiple connected devices. Consumers move through their day switching between calls, music, fitness tracking, work notifications, gaming, and entertainment without pause.

According to an IDC report, India’s wearable device market recorded 119 million shipments in 2024, with TWS earbuds accounting for 70.9 per cent share of the earwear segment. The challenge is no longer access to devices, it is the friction between them — interrupted transitions, manual controls, and disconnected experiences that slow users down.

This shift is exactly where the realme AIoT ecosystem is positioning itself.

realme’s broader ecosystem strategy is focused on creating seamless connectivity between devices, reducing friction across daily interactions, and delivering a smarter, more intuitive connected experience for Indian consumers.

As users increasingly invest in premium and feature-rich devices, ecosystem integration is becoming just as important as hardware innovation.

According to Counterpoint Research, Indian consumers are now buying fewer but better devices, with the premium smartwatch segment (Rs 15,000+) witnessing 16 per cent YoY growth even as the broader category contracted.

Demand for advanced features like Adaptive ANC, Hi-Res wireless audio, health tracking, and long battery life continues to rise across AIoT categories.

Keeping these evolving expectations in mind, realme is set to launch the realme Buds Air8 Pro and realme Watch S5 on 22nd May 2026.

The realme Buds Air8 Pro is designed for users who treat every environment — whether a metro, café, airport, or workspace — as part of a connected lifestyle. The earbuds feature 55dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation that intelligently adjusts to surrounding noise levels automatically, ensuring uninterrupted listening without constant manual intervention. A Triple-Mic AI Calling system enhances voice clarity during calls, making communication smoother even in noisy surroundings.

On the audio front, the Buds Air8 Pro delivers a premium entertainment experience through an 11mm + 6mm dual-driver setup, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Wireless Audio support, and a 20Hz–40kHz frequency response range.

Whether users are streaming OTT content, gaming, attending calls, or listening to music, the earbuds are engineered to adapt effortlessly across usage scenarios.

Transparency Mode further allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed, while up to 50 hours of total playback and fast charging support ensure all-day reliability.

Complementing this experience is the realme Watch S5, a smartwatch designed to solve one of the category’s biggest pain points — battery anxiety. As consumers look for more meaningful smartwatch experiences beyond basic notifications, the Watch S5 focuses on endurance, health tracking, and intelligent everyday usability.

The smartwatch features a large 1.43-inch AMOLED display with high peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility, while the massive 460mAh battery delivers up to 20 days of usage on a single charge. The Watch S5 also supports Independent GPS across five satellite systems, enabling accurate outdoor activity tracking without requiring a smartphone connection.

To strengthen its fitness and wellness ecosystem, the Watch S5 includes 110+ sports modes, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, Single Tap Health Measurement, and 5ATM water resistance.

Together, these features position the device as more than just a smartwatch — it becomes a daily health and productivity companion within the broader realme AIoT ecosystem.

Manufactured in India, both the realme Buds Air8 Pro and realme Watch S5 reinforce realme’s commitment to delivering global-standard innovation tailored for Indian consumers.

More importantly, these products represent realme’s larger vision of building an interconnected AIoT ecosystem where devices work together seamlessly to simplify everyday life.

As consumers continue navigating a multi-device world, the value of technology increasingly depends on how effortlessly devices connect, communicate, and complement one another.

With the launch of the realme Buds Air8 Pro and realme Watch S5, realme is steadily strengthening its AIoT ecosystem to deliver a smarter, smoother, and more connected user experience.

--IANS

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