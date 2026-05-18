May 18, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai reveals he escaped school to watch films of Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt & other cinema legends

Subhash Ghai reveals he escaped school to watch films of Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt & other cinema legends

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Veteran ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently took a trip down memory lane as he opened up about his deep love for cinema and the filmmakers who helped shape his creative journey.

Sharing a post on social media, the director revealed that during his younger days, he would often ‘escape from school and college’ just to watch films made by some of Indian cinema’s greatest storytellers, including Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, and many other legendary filmmakers.

In the post, Subhash Ghai shared a collage featuring some of his favourite filmmakers who inspired him over the years. The black-and-white montage included faces of cinema stalwarts like Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Yash Chopra and many others.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "When you like a film: that’s a HIT film. When you discuss a film: that is a good film. When you remember a film: that’s a classic film.”

He added, “I used to escape from my school n college to watch their films which became my silent learning of Indian filmmaking till I reached FTII Film School Pune at age of 22 n connected to world cinema. Though professionally I preferred to join commercial cinema in Mumbai. With my deepest respect to these of my favourite filmmakers always."

Talking about Subhash Ghai,bthe filmmaker went on to become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers.

Over a career as a director for 5 decades, he has delivered iconic films like Karz, Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Pardes, Taal and many more.

Subhash Ghai is also credited for launching Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri to Bollywood with the blockbuster Hero.

–IANS

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