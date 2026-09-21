Bangladesh Tribunal accepts crimes against humanity charges against 8 over July 2024 protests

Dhaka, Sep 21 (IANS) Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has formally accepted charges against eight individuals, including prominent academic Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, former Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal and former Supreme Court judge AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, in a case involving alleged crimes against humanity linked to the July 2024 demonstrations, local media reported.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, took cognisance of the charges on Sunday, submitted by the prosecution.

The tribunal also issued arrest warrants against five accused— Zafar Iqbal, Maksud Kamal, the Awami League’s student wing Chhatra League former President Saddam Hussain, its then General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, and then Dhaka University Chhatra League president Mazharul Kabir Shayan.

The other three individuals, Manik, DU sociology teacher AKM Jamal Uddin and former Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, are in custody. The ICT directed the authorities to produce them before the tribunal on October 22, The Daily Star reported.

Meanwhile, a leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the ICT proceedings against eight individuals, saying that the investigation was conducted in a “politically motivated and biased manner” without adhering to the minimum standards of an independent, impartial, objective, and internationally recognised investigation.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the initiation of judicial proceedings on the basis of such a “questionable investigation” raises serious concerns regarding the Tribunal’s independence, impartiality, and freedom from political influence.

“Crimes against humanity are among the most serious crimes under international law. Turning such allegations into an instrument of political retaliation against political opponents, dissenting voices, academics, writers, teachers, or judges constitutes a grave abuse of justice. An individual’s political ideology, statements, professional identity, or actual or perceived relationship with a previous government cannot substitute for individual criminal responsibility. Specific conduct, criminal intent, and a legally established connection between each accused person and the alleged crimes must be demonstrated through credible evidence,” the rights body noted.

JMBF warned that turning allegations against university teachers and professors over their academic activities, expression or professional roles into crimes-against-humanity charges and subjecting them to judicial proceedings poses a grave risk to academic freedom and freedom of expression.

It said that prosecuting an academic for serious crimes without specific and credible evidence of individual criminal responsibility, and instead relying on their opinions, statements, academic position or institutional identity, is a “grave violation of academic freedom.”

JMBF called on the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the relevant Special Rapporteurs, the European Union, and the wider international community to closely monitor this case and all ongoing cases and to take the necessary diplomatic measures to ensure impartial and transparent trials in accordance with international standards.

--IANS

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