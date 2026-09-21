Pakistan: Imran Khan’s sisters Uzma, Noreen detained for 30 days, after Aleema’s arrest

Islamabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, were detained for 30 days on Monday, a day after his other sister, Aleema Khan, was arrested following a Lahore Deputy Commissioner’s order for her 30-day detention, local media reported.

The detention of Imran Khan's three sisters comes before PTI's protest and march to Islamabad set to be held on September 27. In an order issued on September 20, the Lahore DC office ordered the detention of Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 and stated that the two were "prejudicial to the public safety and maintenance of public order," Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported. It stated that Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan will remain in custody under the superintendent, Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat.

On Sunday, the PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned the arrest of Aleema Khan, terming it the "first step towards worsening the situation." Gohar Ali Khan called for Aleema Khan's release and said PTI will soon announce its course of action.

In a post on X, Khan stated, "Noreen Niazi Sahiba informed me over the phone about the arrest of Aleema Khan Sahiba - We have always made it clear that our march will be peaceful and political. We aim to wage a peaceful struggle for our constitutional and political demands; we do not want any confrontation or violence. In such a situation, arresting Aleema Khan Sahiba or keeping her under house arrest under MPO is tantamount to fueling violence and tension."

"We strongly condemn this - This is the first step towards worsening the situation - All such measures should be stopped immediately. We demand the immediate release of Alima Khan Sahiba - The party will soon announce its course of action against such measures," he added.

Gohar Ali Khan's statement comes after the Lahore deputy commissioner's order on Sunday confirmed that Aleema Khan had been detained for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960. The Lahore DC also ordered the detention of Aleema Khan's driver, Muhammad Ameer, for 30 days, Pakistan-based another daily, The Express Tribune, reported.

Aleema Khan's son, Shahrez Khan, alleged that his mother was abducted after she left home on Sunday morning. He said that she has been granted bail in all cases against her in Lahore and urged the government to disclose her whereabouts and ensure her release immediately.

"My mother, Aleema Khan, was abducted after leaving home this morning. Our family has had no contact or news of her whereabouts. She is on bail in all cases against her in Lahore. We demand the government immediately disclose her whereabouts and ensure her safe return," Shahrez Khan posted on X.

Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, alleged that police have abducted his aunt Aleema Khan and described it as the "behaviour of a fascist government." He urged the authorities to allow Aleema Khan's family and lawyers to meet her and demanded her immediate release.

"Today, my aunt, Aleema Khan, has been abducted by police in Lahore. Our family has been told nothing about where she has been taken. Her family and lawyers cannot reach her. This is the behaviour of a fascist government - abducting people, terrorising families and trampling human rights, due process and the rule of law while pretending to stand for democracy," Kasim Khan wrote on X.

"First they imprisoned my father. Now they are coming after his family. We demand immediate access to her for her family and lawyers, full disclosure of where she is being held, and her immediate release. The world cannot keep looking away from what is happening in Pakistan," he added.

--IANS

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