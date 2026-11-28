Abuja, Nov 28 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Abuja has been honoured with the Space Diplomacy Award in Nigeria, while the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) received a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the historic achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, the Indian mission said on Saturday.

The award was presented at the Africa Space Economy, Innovation and Communication Conference (ASEICC 2026), held in Abuja from November 24 to 27. India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhishek Singh, received the award on behalf of the mission.

"The High Commission of India, Abuja, was honoured with the Space Diplomacy Award at the Africa Space Economy, Innovation and Communication Conference (ASEICC 2026), held in Abuja from 24–27 November. HC received the award on behalf of HCI Abuja. A certificate of appreciation was also presented to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in recognition of the historic achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission," the High Commission of India in Nigeria posted on X.

According to the High Commission, the honour celebrates India's strides in space exploration and highlights the country's growing global stature in space science, technology and innovation.

"The honour celebrates India's remarkable strides in space exploration under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the outstanding capabilities of ISRO, highlighting India's growing global stature in space science, technology and innovation," the mission stated.

India made history on August 23, 2023, by becoming the first country to land near the Moon's south pole with Chandrayaan-3, a region considered crucial for future exploration due to the possible presence of water ice. The day is celebrated in India as National Space Day.

ISRO is working on developing technologies that could significantly extend the operational life of future lunar landers to as much as 100–200 days, a major advancement over the current 14-day lifespan achieved by Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said in June.

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), aims to address one of the most challenging aspects of lunar exploration -- surviving the extreme conditions of the Moon's night, when temperatures drop sharply, and solar power becomes unavailable.

"We are going to develop artificial heaters. If we succeed, such landers can survive for 100 to 200 days instead of only 14 days," Narayanan had said.

--IANS

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