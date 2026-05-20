Two killed, several injured as heavy rainfall wreak havoc in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, May 20 (IANS) At least two people were killed, and 11 others were injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed parts of the province, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that fatalities were reported from Mardan in rain-related incidents, while injuries were reported in Battagram, Swat and Mardan, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported.

According to the PDMA report, four people were injured in Battagram, one in Mardan and six in Swat. Houses and infrastructure have also suffered damage due to severe weather conditions in several districts.

As per the report, three houses in Shangla and one house in Battagram were completely destroyed while another 27 houses suffered partial damage, including five in Torghar, two in Swat, one each in Upper Dir and Mardan, The Express Tribune reported. A school in Shangla also suffered damage due to adverse weather conditions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dust thunderstorms and rain with occasional gaps in the upper parts of Pakistan till May 23.

Earlier in April, three people were killed and 14 others injured in rain-related incidents in Peshawar, Mohmand and Nowshera districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said that a child died and two others were injured in a roof collapse incident in the Mattani area of Peshawar. Faizi said that three members of a family were injured in a rain-related incident in Mohmand tribal district, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

Five people were injured in a similar incident in Ekkaghund tehsil. A man died after a room collapsed due to heavy rain in the Sra Khawa area of Baizai.

According to rescue officials, four people were injured in a roof collapse incident in the Dawezai Dawat Kor area of Mohmand district.

Similarly, livestock were killed and standing crops were destroyed in rain-related incidents, causing financial losses to people, as per the report.

--IANS

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