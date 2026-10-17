October 17, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in Keran sector (Ld)

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in Keran sector (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Two infiltrators were killed on Saturday when the alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“An encounter broke out in the early hours around 3.30 a.m. today after troops noticed suspicious movement in the Jumagund area of the Keran sector, prompting a challenge and a subsequent exchange of fire.

“Two terrorists have been killed in this operation and their bodies are lying on the other side of the LoC after they were shot and they tried to rush back into the Pakistani side.

“A search operation is now underway in the area to see if any more infiltrators are hiding”, Army sources said.

J&K has a roughly 740-km-long LoC situated in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of the Valley in addition to Rajouri, Poonch and partly Jammu district of Jammu division.

The Indian Army guards the LoC maintaining a multi-tiered anti-infiltration obstacle system, including a heavily patrolled fence (about 550-km-long) designed to monitor cross-border movement, smuggling, and militant activity.

LoC sectors such as Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara continue to maintain high security alertness by the Army, with digital Aadhaar-based border crossing systems deployed at gate checkpoints like Poonch to streamline authorised local resident movement.

In addition to the LoC, J&K has a nearly 200-km-long International Border situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division. The International Border is guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Army and the BSF are deployed to check infiltration, exfiltration, smuggling and the drone activity initiated by terror handlers from across the border. Drones are used to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash and drugs.

These payloads are picked up by the overground workers of terrorist groups and then handed over to the terrorists for use in nefarious activities.

--IANS

sq/rad

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