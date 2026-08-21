Two key members of Nasir Hafiz Khan-led Irani Gang booked under MCOCA by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) In a major crackdown on organised crime, the Delhi Police's Central District personnel on Friday arrested two key members of an alleged crime syndicate headed by Nasir Hafiz Khan, also known as Irani and Sameer, after sustained technical surveillance and inter-state coordination.

The police said the syndicate associated with the Irani Gang had been booked under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) following an investigation that established its involvement in continuing unlawful activities, including robbery, cheating, and other serious offences across multiple states.

The action stems from the investigation into FIR No. 389/2025 registered at DBG Road Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the robbery of Rs 18.84 lakh on October 23, 2025.

During the investigation, police found that Khan was operating an organised crime syndicate along with his associates and was involved in repeated instances of robbery, cheating and other cognisable offences for pecuniary gain and unlawful advantage.

A resident of Ambiwali in Mumbai, Khan was found to be involved in around 38 criminal cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. One of his associates, Ali Chunna, also known as Raja, was earlier arrested by the Central District Police in connection with the DBG Road robbery case.

Based on the evidence collected and a comprehensive proposal prepared during the investigation, approval under Section 23(1)(a) of MCOCA was granted by the competent authority against Khan. Consequently, FIR No. 202/2026 under Section 3 of MCOCA was registered at DBG Road Police Station.

Police said Ali Chunna was subsequently granted bail in the robbery case but was later found to be absconding.

A dedicated team of DBG Road Police Station, led by SHO Inspector Randhir Singh, was constituted under the supervision of ACP, Paharganj, Saurabh A. Narendra to trace and apprehend him.

The team, comprising Sub-Inspectors Neeraj Rathi and Harvinder, Head Constables Suneet, Naveen Ola, and Ashwani and woman constable Tanish, carried out sustained technical surveillance and developed human intelligence.

On August 10, Ali Chunna was traced to Shaheen Bagh on the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence. Police said location-based services pinpointed his presence at a residential premises, where the gate of a third-floor residence was found locked.

After sustained efforts and verification, the 42-year-old accused was apprehended in connection with the MCOCA case after police said sufficient grounds had been established.

Based on his disclosure, another police team was formed to trace co-accused Akbar Ali, also known as Kabir, an alleged active member of the Irani Gang.

The team, comprising Sub-Inspector Harvinder Singh, Head Constable Suneet Kumar, constable Ravi Kumar, and woman constable Tanisha, monitored the mobile number allegedly being used by Akbar Ali and another number used by his wife.

On August 17, technical surveillance and secret information indicated that Akbar Ali was moving towards Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. His location was traced near Hotel Plaza in Silvassa, following which the information was immediately shared with the local police.

The 35-year-old Akbar Ali, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, was found to be involved in 24 criminal cases. Police said he had been declared a proclaimed offender or absconder in multiple cases.

According to the police, Akbar Ali had been deliberately evading the process of law by frequently changing mobile numbers and residential locations. Investigators also found alleged use of suspected or fictitious identity details for obtaining SIM cards and frequent movement across different locations.

Police said Ali Chunna had facilitated the activities of the syndicate by providing transportation to co-accused persons for the commission of offences.

A car registered in his name was recovered from the possession of Khan. Investigators said that the maintenance expenses and instalments or loan payments related to the vehicle were made using money generated through the criminal activities of the syndicate. The payment details have been verified from the concerned financing bank, police said.

The police also recovered a car. Two mobile phones belonging to Ali Chunna and his wife were seized and are suspected to contain details regarding gang members and their activities.

The investigation has also led to the development of significant intelligence regarding the syndicate's network, its associates, financial and logistical support system and alleged inter-state operations, officials said.

Police records cited by investigators show that Akbar Ali was declared a proclaimed offender in several cases, including cases registered at DBG Road, Dwarka South, Model Town and other police stations. Proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender or absconder were also initiated in other cases.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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