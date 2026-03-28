2 India-bound oil vessels likely cross Hormuz amid West Asia conflict

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Two more merchant vessels carrying petroleum products for India were likely transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, even as the geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt movement through the critical maritime route.

The development comes amid heightened uncertainty in the region after Iran claimed 'full control' over the strategic waterway following recent hostilities involving the US and Israel.

According to sources, Indian Navy warships have been deployed near key ports to provide assistance, with more vessels expected to arrive from the Strait in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait remains open for 'friendly nations' including India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that four ships laden with LPG have arrived in India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz and assured that New Delhi is in touch with concerned countries for the safe transit of its ships to meet its energy needs.

At an earlier joint inter-ministerial media briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with stakeholders.

"In the Gulf region, there has been no information in the last 24 hours regarding any incident involving Indian-flagged ships or Indian seafarers. All are safe," Sinha said on Friday.

He added that around 20 Indian-flagged vessels with nearly 540 Indian crew members are currently operating in the Persian Gulf and are safe.

Sinha also said port operations across the country remain unaffected.

"There is no information about congestion at any port. We have confirmed this with the ports. Operations at all ports are running smoothly," he noted.

Moreover, several reports indicate that shipping movement through the Strait has been restricted since the onset of the conflict, with Iran allowing only limited transit, leading to delays and some vessels being stranded in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy corridor, handling nearly 20 per cent of the world’s petroleum trade.

--IANS

ag/na