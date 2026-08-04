Two firemen killed, 3 injured during firefighting operation in Greater Noida electronics factory

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Two fire service personnel lost their lives, and three others were injured after a wall and an iron beam collapsed during firefighting operations at an electronics manufacturing company in Greater Noida late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at ILGIM Company, located in the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida. According to officials, a massive fire broke out at the factory, which manufactures electronic chips. Upon receiving information about the blaze, police and fire department teams rushed to the scene and launched an extensive firefighting operation.

After hours of strenuous efforts, firefighters succeeded in bringing the fire under control. However, during the operation, a side wall of the factory and an iron beam suddenly collapsed, trapping and injuring several members of the fire service team.

Five fire personnel sustained serious injuries in the accident and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During treatment, Fireman Rohit Yadav and Chief Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh succumbed to their injuries, officials confirmed.

The three other injured personnel, Chief Constable Driver Rajpal Singh, Fireman Manish Kumar, and Fireman Amit Kumar, are reported to be out of danger and are undergoing medical treatment.

Senior police officials and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remain at the site to assist with rescue and safety operations. Authorities have secured the area and are assessing the structural stability of the factory premises.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials said a detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain how the blaze started and the circumstances that led to the collapse of the wall and iron beam during the firefighting operation.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, while authorities continue to examine the incident. The tragedy has highlighted the risks faced by emergency responders while tackling industrial fires, particularly in facilities handling electronic manufacturing and other hazardous materials.

--IANS

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