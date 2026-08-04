August 04, 2026 9:31 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers legends Kishore Kumar, Shashikala on their birth anniversary

Jackie Shroff remembers legends Kishore Kumar, Shashikala on their birth anniversary

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar and veteran actress Shashikala on their respective birth anniversaries on August 4, with heartfelt posts on social media.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a black-and-white picture of Kishore Kumar with the message, "Remembering Kishore Kumar ji on his birth anniversary," along with the note, "Always in our hearts."

In another story, he remembered veteran actress Shashikala by posting a monochrome portrait of the late star, accompanied by the message "Shashikala ji", her birth and death dates "4 Aug 1932 – 4 Apr 2021," and a folded hands emoji.

Talking about Kishore Kumar, he was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly in Madhya Pradesh, on August 4, 1929.

Kishore Kumar who was touted as one of Indian cinema's greatest all-round entertainers, began his career as an actor before emerging as one of the most celebrated playback singers in Hindi cinema.

His breakthrough came with Aradhana (1969), after which he became the voice of superstars including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Jeetendra, Dharmendra and Rishi Kapoor.

He has delivered timeless songs such as Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Roop Tera Mastana, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Yeh Shaam Mastani, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, O Saathi Re, Humein Tumse Pyar Kitna and Khaike Paan Banaraswala, Kishore left an unmatched legacy.

Apart from singing, he also acted, directed, produced and composed music.

Talking about Shashikala, she was born on August 4, 1932, in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The actress enjoyed a remarkable career in the Indian film industry spanning over six decades. Entering films at a young age reportedly due to financial hardships, she went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most respected character actresses.

Known for effortlessly portraying glamorous, grey-shaded and negative roles, she featured in classics such as Aarti, Gumrah, Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar, Waqt, Sujata, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

She also appeared in popular television showa and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2007 for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

–IANS

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