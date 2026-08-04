Iran in talks with Oman to create 'single two-way route' through Strait of Hormuz

New York, Aug 4 (IANS) Iran is in talks with Oman to set up a “single two-way route” through the Strait of Hormuz to allow ships through the strategic waterway, according to Tehran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

That arrangement would replace “the multiple separate lanes” that shipping used in the strait, he said at a news briefing in Tehran on Monday, according to the news agency IRNA.

The negotiations between the two countries on opposite sides of the strait “have focused on replacing separate northern and southern routes with a single intermediate corridor designed to accommodate the interests and security concerns of both coastal states”, IRNA said, paraphrasing the spokesperson.

However, Oman’s foreign ministry has been silent on the negotiations as of early Tuesday, neither publicly denying nor confirming they were afoot.

If they do agree on an arrangement for ships to resume sailing through the strait, it would be a boon for countries — and the world economy — that are strangled by the block on energy shipping.

But it would also sideline the US because, according to Tasnim news wire, Baqaei said no other country was involved in the talks.

US President Donald Trump has said that talks were taking place with Iran on reopening the Strait, but Baqaei denied it.

The strait has been closed since the February Israel-US attack on Iran, except for occasional spurts in ship traffic.

Tehran has mined the strait and also attacked ships trying to pass through, while the US has blockaded Iranian ports and fired on ships defying it.

IRNA said, “The proposed interim corridor would remain in use until Iran and Oman agree on a permanent replacement for the existing international Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS)”.

The UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) adopted in 1968 the TSS proposed by Iran and Oman.

“It designates shipping lanes for maritime traffic in order to reduce collisions and improve safety”, according to the IMO.

The TSS designates two-mile wide lanes in each direction with a two-mile separation strip between them.

The IMO has now advised ships to avoid the TSS “due to the reported presence of mines”.

Media reports quoting unnamed US and Iranian officials said that under the Muscat-Tehran plan the Strait would operate like a highway with ships travelling on lanes on the right-hand side.

Those going to the Gulf countries would follow a route near the Iranians side, while those exiting would go on the Oman side, according to the reports.

However, Baqaei said the southern route through Omani waters that Washington tried to operate “contradicted” the June Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran “and created environmental and national security concerns”.

The US Navy escorted some ships along the Omani side, but the ships came under attack, and it was stopped.

The media reports said that under the arrangement, Iran could charge a service fee from ships going through its side without calling it a toll that would run afoul of international law, and which Trump has vehemently opposed.

From reports on his briefing, Baqaei appeared to have sidestepped a question on fees.

--IANS

al/rs