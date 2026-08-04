August 04, 2026 9:31 AM हिंदी

Mrunal Thakur warns against deepfake misuse, says legal action will follow

Mrunal Thakur warns against deepfake misuse, says legal action will follow

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur has issued a stern warning against the misuse of her identity through deepfake content.

The actress, on Tuesday, stated that anyone creating or sharing such material using her ‘likeness’ could face legal consequences.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a strongly worded note addressing the growing issue of AI-generated fake content.

The note read, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."

The actress has, however, not specified which particular deepfake content or account prompted her latest warning.

Talking about the actress, she recently was in news for her dance performance at a friend's wedding, that took the internet by storm.

On the work front, Mrunal had began her acting career with the television show, Kumkum Bhagya before making a successful transition to films.

She was seen essaying the role of Bulbul, the younger sister of the lead, Sriti Jha in the show.

After making her switch to Bollywood, she went on to receive good reviews for her performances in her movies such as such as Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, The Family Star and Son of Sardaar 2 amongst others.

Mrunal was last seen in the movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai which also starred Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde.

The movie marked the last directorial of ace filmmaker David Dhawan. He had announced the project to be his last at the trailer launch of the movie.

–IANS

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