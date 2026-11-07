Two charged over Kapil Sharma café shooting

Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada, and a separate attack on a home that injured a woman, according to police and Canadian media reports.

The Canadian Press identified the business as Kap’s Café, reporting that the date and location released by police matched the October 16, 2025, attack on the establishment.

British Columbia’s Provincial Extortion Task Force announced the charges on Friday against Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both 22. They were arrested in Surrey on November 1 and remain in custody.

Each faces two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm — one for each shooting. The charges have not been proven in court.

The café was closed when shots were fired, but two employees were inside. Neither was injured.

Four days earlier, on October 12, police had responded to gunfire at a home in the 13000 block of 103A Avenue, where a woman sustained injuries.

The extortion task force took over both investigations after identifying possible links between the attacks. Its officers worked with Surrey Police Service and British Columbia’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit to make the arrests.

Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, a senior RCMP officer in the Lower Mainland, said the charges followed more than a year of investigative work, including search warrants, judicial authorisations and analysis of evidence.

“We recognize and share the concerns these incidents created within the community,” Pound said in the police statement.

He said the charges demonstrated cooperation among law enforcement agencies against extortion-related violence.

The announced charges concern the shootings. The available police account did not identify a specific extortion demand connected to either attack or establish the accused men’s nationality.

Kap’s Café had been targeted in two earlier shootings before the October 16 attack, Canadian Press reported. Videos filmed from the perspective of the shooters circulated widely on social media.

British Columbia established the RCMP-led Provincial Extortion Task Force in September 2025 to coordinate investigations across the province.

--IANS

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