Two arrested in Nepal for stealing earrings from dead woman's body after viral video

Kathmandu, Aug 28 (IANS) Nepal Police said they had arrested two men for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a woman who was swept downstream into the Narayani River during devastating floods in the country.

After a video showing the incident went viral on social media and sparked widespread outrage, police arrested the suspects after identifying them through an examination of the video. The footage showed two men pulling the woman's body from the river before allegedly removing earrings from both her ears.

Nepal Police later shared a video, saying that the men allegedly involved in stealing the earrings from the dead woman had been taken into custody. A police official from the District Police Office, Chitwan, Suraj Budha, said the duo were arrested on Thursday.

According to a statement from the District Police Office, Chitwan, Madan Bhujel, 25, and Umesh Chaudhary, 38, both temporarily residing at Bharatpur Metropolitan City, in southern Chitwan district, were arrested near Pokhara Bus Park of the city.

Police also shared the video of the alleged theft and informed the public that the suspects had been arrested. In the viral video previously shared on social media, two men can be seen using wooden planks and the woman's hair to pull her body out of the water. They then appear to remove earrings from both ears and place them aside. Several people can be seen standing around the scene, with some recording the incident on their phones.

Chitwan Police said their investigation established that the body had been swept away by the deadly floods that wreaked havoc in parts of the country and was carried into the Narayani River in the southern plains.

Police described the incident as an inhuman act at a time when people are suffering from the disaster. The arrests came as Nepal continues a massive search-and-rescue operation. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said 478 people had been confirmed dead in the disaster by Friday noon, while 977 remained out of contact.

Meanwhile, Nepali authorities on Friday issued a fresh warning about the risk of another flood, stating that they had received a report of a lake outburst in the Tibetan region of China that could trigger fresh flooding in Nepal.

--IANS

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