Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband Samarth Singh moves MP HC for interim bail

Bhopal, May 21 (IANS) Samarth Singh, who has been absconding since the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, filed an application for interim bail in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

Singh filed the plea through his counsel before the Jabalpur Bench of the High Court. The case, titled Samarth Singh vs. The State Government of Madhya Pradesh, is listed as "pending" on the High Court’s website.

No order has been passed yet.

Earlier, his interim bail application was rejected by Bhopal District Court Judge Pallavi Dwivedi. The rejection came amid an intensifying police search for Samarth, who remains untraceable since Twisha’s death.

Stepping up the probe into the death of actress and former model Twisha Sharma, Bhopal Police increased the reward from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 for information leading to Singh’s arrest.

A lookout notice has already been issued against him to prevent him from leaving the country.

Twisha Sharma was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has alleged dowry harassment and cruelty against Samarth Singh and his mother.

Post-mortem report conducted at AIIMS Bhopal revealed suicide with marks on Twisha Sharma’s neck consistent with hanging by a belt.

Samarth Singh’s mother and former principal district judge Giribala Singh, who is co-accused in the case, was granted interim bail by the Bhopal district court.

The victim’s family will challenge her interim bail before the Jabalpur Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the family, told IANS on Thursday.

“We will file a petition against the interim bail granted to Giribala Singh,” he said.

Giribala Singh retired as Principal Judge from the Bhopal district court in February 2023 and is currently Chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal-2.

Meanwhile, the state government has separately ordered an inquiry against her under the Consumer Protection Rules, 2020.

--IANS

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