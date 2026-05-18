May 18, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

Twisha death case: Father urges impartial probe, flags accused’s official role

Twisha death case: Father urges impartial probe, flags accused’s official role

Bhopal, May 18 (IANS) The tragic and unnatural death of 23-year-old Twisha Sharma, daughter of Navnidhi Sharma, has taken a new turn as Twisha’s grieving father, Navnidhi Sharma, has submitted an urgent representation to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai C Patel, citing the powerful administrative stature of Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is an accused in the case.

Twisha’s father wrote in his letter to the governor that Giribala Singh is a former senior judicial officer of the state and currently serves in a prominent quasi-judicial role within the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The representation appeals for an immediate administrative review and the temporary removal or suspension of Giribala Singh from her adjudicatory duties while the criminal investigation is active.

The family emphasises that they have no intention to scandalise the judiciary but express a genuine apprehension that her continued presence in a public office could exert an indirect institutional influence over local law enforcement, witness testimonies, and medico-legal forensic procedures.

Invoking Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the petition underscores that a transparent and independent investigation is a fundamental right. The family maintains that to protect public trust in judicial mechanisms and to ensure justice for Twisha, the investigation must remain completely insulated from institutional bias or authority.

Twisha was found hanging on May 12 at the residential premises of her mother-in- law, Giribala Singh, located in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal. Following her death, the Katara Hills Police Station registered a First Information Report on May 15 naming Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, as the primary accused.

The criminal case has been registered under sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, alongside sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The initial police records contain serious allegations of persistent dowry harassment, mental cruelty, and physical torture inflicted upon Twisha following her marriage on December 9, 2025.

Adding gravity to the case, the provisional post-mortem report cited the cause of death as antemortem hanging by ligature, but also explicitly flagged multiple antemortem blunt force injuries on other parts of her body.

--IANS

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