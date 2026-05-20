Italian artist Giampaolo Tomassetti presents PM Modi with a painting on Varanasi

Rome, May 20 (IANS) Italian artist Giampaolo Tomassetti presented a painting of Varanasi's ghats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Italy.

Tomassetti has engaged with Indian culture for over 40 years, starting with Vedic book illustrations in the 1980s and later creating 23 large-scale paintings of the Mahabharata.

In the photo of the meeting shared in a post on X, the Prime Minister was standing with Tomassetti beside the large, colourful artwork depicting the sacred Ganges riverfront with boats and ghats.

"A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Mr. Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi. His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades. In the 1980's he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013 he worked on 23 large paintings relating to the Mahabharat," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Tomassetti has developed an impressive collection of large-scale oil paintings that reinterpret the Mahabharata, the ancient Indian epic.

He first came across the Mahabharata at the age of 17 through Peter Brook's theatrical adaptation, which ignited a lifelong interest. After spending roughly five years immersing himself in the study of the epic, he dedicated about 12 years to the core painting project, with work continuing in phases. His artistic journey took him to locations like Città di Castello and Perugia in Italy and involved collaboration with the International Vedic Art Academy at Villa Vrindavan.

Among his notable pieces are Partha-Sarathi (Krishna serving as Arjuna's charioteer), the moment Krishna miraculously lengthens Draupadi's sari during her humiliation in the dice game, and the dramatic escape of Arjuna and Subhadra in a chariot scene set in Dwarka.

Other depicted moments include various battle scenes, Krishna's return to Dwarka, and Shishupala's insults towards Krishna, among others. The artworks frequently showcase expansive landscapes, intricate architectural details (such as the idealised Indraprastha), flying creatures, and expressive characters.

PM Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday (local time) for his final leg of the five-nation tour. He was warmly welcomed by his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. Meloni posted on X: "Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

Following this, PM Modi had dinner with his Italian counterpart, Meloni. He said he is looking forward to holding talks with Meloni, during which they will continue discussing how to strengthen India-Italy friendship.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

Later, both leaders visited the Colosseum.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Meloni and meet President Sergio Mattarella.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Giorgia Meloni at the historic Villa Doria Pamphili, where both leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration to further deepen the India-Italy strategic partnership.

Sharing details of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X: "Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani of Italy."

He added, "India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership."

According to the Ministry, the visit comes amid growing momentum in bilateral ties, with both countries actively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. The roadmap covers cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

“A comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors, including in bilateral trade, which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people-to-people ties," the MEA stated last week.

The MEA also stated that the visit would further strengthen India’s engagement with Europe, especially in trade and investment, following the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.

--IANS

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