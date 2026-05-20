Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapoor gives glimpse of SIL Mira Rajput turning hairdresser for Supriya Pathak

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapoor recently shared a fun video reel on her social media account, where her sister-in-law Mira Rajput was seen styling her mother-in-law Supriya Pathak’s hair.

In the clip, Mira could be seen carefully styling Supriya’s hair using a hair curler and straightener.

Sanah also gave fans a glimpse into her recent cozy family getaway filled with food, fun and bonding moments.

The reel featured Mira Rajput along with her maternal family and the Kapoor family spending quality time together amidst nature and homely comfort.

Going by the looks of it, it seems as if the families reunited for a trip in Shimla.

The reel also featured many other glimpses from the trip. In one picture, Mira along with her in-laws Bollywood veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapoor was seen enjoying a fun pizza party while sitting together casually in a room. Another clip showed everyone relishing delicious Gol Gappe (An Indian sweets and sour street savoury).

Earlier, Mira Rajput too had shared photos from the same trip on her social media handle and captioned them, “Rehearsals, Refreshments, Rest & Repeat The annual family competition where everyone is a winner.”

For the uninitiated, Sanah Kapoor is Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister and veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter.

She tied the knot with actor Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa in 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Sanah, had earlier highlighted through a fun social media post how her own mother Supriya is more fond of her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput.

For the uninitiated, Mira is also known to share an equally strong bond with Shahid Kapoor’s biological mother, veteran actress Neelima Azim.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. L

Their marriage was an arranged set-up facilitated through family and spiritual Guru.

The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

–IANS

rd/