Anees Bazmee says ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ holds ‘beautiful place’ in his heart as film turns 4

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) As his horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ turned four, filmmaker Anees Bazmee shared some rare moments from the making of the film, which he says holds a “beautiful place” in his heart.

Bazmee shared a BTS video featuring him alongside Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav from the making of the movie. The clip had “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” title track playing in the background.

“To everyone who accepted this film with so much warmth, who celebrated its madness, mystery, and fun with open hearts- thank you. Your love made this journey incredibly special.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will always hold a beautiful place in my heart. And that’s because of all of you,” Bazmee wrote in the caption.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

The second installment follows travel enthusiast Ruhaan Randhawa, who, after bumping into Reet Thakur, the descendant of a royal family in Bhawanigarh, has to pose as a fraud psychic, Rooh Baba, to deal with the return of Manjulika, a malevolent spirit hell-bent on vengeance against the Thakur family.

A spiritual sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, was released in 2024.

The film follows Ruhaan, a fake ghost-chaser, who takes a job at a spooky castle and finds out about a bad plan by tricky priests. His trip becomes a funny but scary ride with lots of surprises and frights.

Talking about the filmmaker, Bazmee made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995, his first commercial success came in 1998 with the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

He tasted success with films such as No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready and Welcome Back among many others.

--IANS

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