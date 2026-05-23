Twisha Sharma suicide case: Husband Samarth Singh sent to 7-day police remand

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) Samarth Singh, husband of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma and the prime accused in her alleged suicide case, was sent to seven days of police remand by a Bhopal district court on Saturday. He was produced before the court amid tight security, a day after being taken into custody from Jabalpur.

Prior to his court appearance, Samarth was taken to Jai Prakash (J.P.) Hospital for a mandatory medical examination under police supervision. He was later brought to the district court in a heavily guarded convoy.

A large police deployment was made at the court premises to manage the crowd and prevent any untoward incident, given the public attention surrounding the case. Samarth was escorted into the courtroom of Judicial Magistrate Anudita Gupta under tight security.

He was produced around 3:15 p.m., following which the court granted police custody remand for seven days.

Police had sought custodial remand to facilitate further interrogation in connection with Twisha Sharma’s death.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Singh said Samarth was brought to Bhopal late on Friday night after being detained in Jabalpur.

He added that strict action would be taken against anyone found to have assisted Samarth while he remained untraceable for about 10 days after the incident.

“If it is found that someone provided him shelter or helped him evade arrest, action will be taken against them as well,” he said.

Samarth Singh had been missing since May 12, the day Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home under the Katara Hills police station area.

The case sparked public outrage, with allegations of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma's family on Saturday welcomed the decision of a CBI probe and demanded a speedy investigation along with a fast-track trial to ensure quick justice to the young woman and her family.

Speaking to IANS, Twisha Sharma’s cousin said that action in the case had been delayed initially, but recent developments in the judiciary had raised hopes for a fair investigation. “Overall, we feel that the action taken in the case was quite delayed. However, the judiciary has recently taken several important decisions. Permission has now been granted, and the court has also observed that the bail granted to Giribala Singh was taken in haste. I welcome this decision of CBI probe and hope that the CBI will investigate the matter properly and without delay,” the cousin said.

--IANS

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