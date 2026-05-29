India-bound tanker crosses Hormuz safely with 270,000 tonnes of oil

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Nissos Keros, a Marshall Islands‑flagged crude oil tanker carrying approximately 270,000 MT of crude oil cargo for India, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on June 3, according to the official update issued on Friday.

All oil refineries in the country are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to about 52 TMT/day to support domestic consumption, the statement said.

Meanwhile, during the last four days, about 1.80 crore LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.78 crore cylinders.

Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to about 99 per cent on Thursday, while Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) deliveries based on registered mobile numbers of consumers have increased to about 96 per cent to prevent diversion.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Government is making all efforts to ensure availability. People are urged to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information.

LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternative fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops.

All petrol pumps are operating normally across the country. Unusually high sales and heavy crowding have been observed at retail outlets in certain areas. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country, the statement said.

Bulk and industrial consumers are requested to procure diesel from authorised procurement channels. All citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation.

The Centre has also asked the States to monitor and review district‑wise diesel and petrol offtake patterns, intensify inspections and enforcement activities in vulnerable areas and along major transportation/industrial corridors to prevent unauthorised procurement of diesel through retail outlets by industrial and commercial consumers, and initiate prompt penal action against violators, the statement added.

--IANS

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