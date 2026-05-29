May 29, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirror audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirrors audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who joined the show ‘Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar’, has shared that the characters that stay with the audience long after they see something, often mirror their own experiences, emotions, and relationships.

The makers of the show unveiled a new promo in which the actress joins Rajeev Khandelwal as the host. The promo beautifully captures the essence of the show by celebrating the everyday superstars whose efforts often go unnoticed despite making the biggest difference in the lives of those around them.

The actress said, “Throughout my journey on television, I have always believed that the stories and characters we choose become a reflection of what we stand for. I have been fortunate to portray characters whom audiences have welcomed into their homes and hearts. It has taught me the importance of choosing narratives that are authentic, meaningful, and rooted in real life. The roles that stay with people are often the ones that mirror their own experiences, emotions, and relationships”.

She further mentioned, ‘That is precisely what drew me to join Tum Ho Naa’s latest promo with Rajeev Khandelwal. At its heart, the show celebrates the Superstars who quietly hold everything together, whose contributions often go unnoticed despite making the biggest difference in our everyday lives. It is a thought I deeply connect with because appreciation is something we often feel, but rarely express. Rajeev, as a host, brings sincerity, warmth, and honesty that audiences have connected with for years, and those qualities beautifully complement the spirit of the show. Together, we hope to shine a light on the everyday heroes around us, the true Ghar Ki Superstars”.

Echoing the spirit of the show, Rajeev Khandelwal shared, “I’ve always felt that gratitude and appreciation form the foundation of every relationship – a woman. That emotion lies at the heart of Tum Ho Naa, a celebration of those silent pillars who hold everything together without ever seeking recognition. Having Sakshi Tanwar join us for this special promo made it even more meaningful. Beyond being a phenomenal actress, her sincerity and warmth create an instant connection with people. It is truly heartening to see these everyday heroes finally receiving the love, respect, and applause they so genuinely deserve”.

‘Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Yuvraj Sandhu has a difficult first day at Austrian Alpine Open in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Friday. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Sandhu has a difficult first day at Austrian Alpine Open

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate (Photo: IANS/brendanfraser/insta)

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

TEHRAN, July 22, 2019 (Xinhua) -- The photo released on July 21, 2019 shows the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" last Friday in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait". (Morteza Akhoundi/ISNA/Handout via Xinhua/IANS)

India-bound tanker crosses Hormuz safely with 270,000 tonnes of oil

'I never knew how long I could last’: Rafael Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

'I never knew how long I could last’: Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirrors audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirror audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea (File Image)

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea