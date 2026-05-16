May 16, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Twinkle Khanna learns guitar from her 12 year-old daughter, says every wrong note gets her a ‘condescending look’

Twinkle Khanna learns guitar from her 12 year-old daughter, says every wrong note gets her a ‘condescending look’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress turned author & columnist Twinkle Khanna has yet again proved that learning has no age limit.

The actress shared a glimpse of herself learning to play the guitar, highlighting how she has been training under the guidance of her 12 year old daughter Nitara.

Sharing a candid video of herself practicing the chords, Twinkle humorously revealed that every wrong note now earns her a rather “condescending look” from her little daughter and now also teacher.

In the video, Twinkle is seen sitting peacefully in a green corner of her home, strumming the guitar and trying to ace the notes.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “Tried learning to play earlier and dropped it when life got too busy. Picked up the guitar again and now I find myself attending classes conducted by my daughter who taught me this song. Also every wrong note gets me a condescending look!”

She added, “One day you teach them how to hold a spoon and next thing you know, they’re explaining basic chords to you with a smirk.

What have your kids taught you lately?”

For the uninitiated, age has never been a barrier for the actress when it comes to chasing her new dreams.

In 2022, Twinkle enrolled at a prestigious university in London to pursue her Master’s degree in Creative and Life Writing. She completed the programme in 2024 at the age of 50 with distinction.

During an episode of the reality show, Wheel of Fortune, her husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar proudly shared that Twinkle completed her Master’s at 50 and was already planning to pursue a PhD next.

Talking about Twinkle Khanna, the actress had made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat opposite Bobby Deol and went on to star in films like Baadshah, International Khiladi, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Mela and others.

She later stepped away from acting to focus on writing, entrepreneurship, and interior designing.

For the uninitiated, Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar and the couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle is also the daughter of Bollywood's first superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia.

–IANS

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