Huma Qureshi brings the ‘ghats of Banaras’ to the glamorous French Riviera

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi sprinkled some Varanasi magic on the glamorous French Riviera as she made a statement by donning a timeless Banarasi saree at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The 39-year-old actress shared a string of pictures of herself draped in a dreamy, deep, muted plum-hued saree with gold zari detailing. The actress completed her look with some gold temple jewellery and minimal makeup.

For the caption, she wrote on Instagram: “From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera. There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time. What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once.”

The actress said it feels surreal to wear “something that tells a story of its own”.

“The nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave, and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful. At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own. #Cannes2026,” she concluded.

At the ongoing event, Huma was seen posing with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

She had re-shared a picture of herself with Malek from the official Instagram handle of Red Sea Film Foundation, which had the “Women in Cinema” segment.

In other news, the actress was last seen in Single Salma alongside names such as Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade. She is now gearing up for the release of Yash starrer "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", in which she will essay the role of Elizabeth. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Aksahy Oberoi.

Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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