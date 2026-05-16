Iran envoy says BRICS can showcase 'failure' of unipolar security model

New Delhi/Tehran, May 16 (IANS) Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday said that the 2026 BRICS Summit presents an important opportunity to underline how a global security framework dependent on guarantees from a "single power" has failed in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world order.

The remarks come amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, and reflect Tehran's continued advocacy for multipolarity and collective approaches to global security and prosperity following its inclusion in the expanded BRICS grouping.

In a post shared on X, the Iranian envoy stated, "The BRICS Summit in India is an opportunity to highlight a key reality: a security model based on guarantees of security and prosperity by a single power, even a major one, has failed in today's complex and rapidly evolving world."

The statement was made shortly after the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday under India's chairship of the grouping. The high-level gathering was chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and attended by foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member nations as well as partner countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the foreign ministers and heads of delegation from BRICS nations in the national capital and reiterated that under India's chairmanship, the grouping would work towards strengthening multilateralism, promoting sustainable development, enhancing economic resilience and building a more inclusive global order.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar also expressed confidence that the deliberations among member nations would contribute towards achieving a more stable, equitable and inclusive international system.

He stressed the importance of reformed multilateralism and called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also raised the issue of reforming the United Nations Security Council during the BRICS meeting in New Delhi, stating that such reforms were "not a choice, but a necessity for the survival of the United Nations".

Araghchi said Iran seeks a Security Council that "truly represents all continents and regions of the world," and added that BRICS nations should utilise their collective strength to reshape global governance and restore trust in multilateral institutions.

"What we see today in some international institutions is not multilateralism, but an effort to preserve unilateralism under the cover of international law," he remarked.

He further stated that the selective application of international law, the use of unilateral sanctions and disregard for national sovereignty indicate a deepening crisis in the present global governance framework.

--IANS

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