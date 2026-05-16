May 16, 2026 1:07 PM हिंदी

Maharashtra Charity Commissioner asks Tata Trusts to defer key board meeting

Tata Trusts' board meeting deferred amid probe into trustee norms

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Maharashtra State Charity Commissioner has directed Tata Trusts to defer a key board meeting scheduled for Saturday, following complaints alleging violations in the composition of the board of trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).

In a statement, Tata Trusts said the order was ex parte in nature and clarified that it applies only to SRTT.

“The directions received from the Office of Charity Commissioner are being examined by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust,” the statement said.

The meeting was considered significant as discussions were reportedly expected on issues related to Tata Sons, including a possible listing of the company, reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran and other nominee directors.

The meeting was originally scheduled for May 8 before being postponed to May 16.

Tata Trusts further said the direction had been issued without prior notice or an opportunity for SRTT to present its case.

Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti said an inquiry is underway following complaints regarding the composition of the SRTT board of trustees.

The order also directed the trust not to hold any such meetings until the inspector inquiry report is submitted.

Advocate Katyayani Agrawal, who had sought the Charity Commissioner’s intervention, said the office had asked Tata Trusts to defer all future board meetings pending the inquiry.

She said the inspector appointed in the matter will conduct an investigation and submit a report to the Charity Commissioner. Agrawal had approached the Charity Commissioner on April 18.

The amended provision, introduced in September 2025, caps the number of perpetual or lifetime trustees at 25 per cent of the total board strength.

SRTT holds a 23.6 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the over USD 180 billion Tata Group.

According to the complaint, SRTT currently has six trustees, of whom Jimmy Naval Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir and Noel Naval Tata are lifetime trustees, accounting for 50 per cent of the board strength.

--IANS

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