Pakistan’s Lashkar-ISKP gamble backfires against resurgent BLA-TTP

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) After having faced embarrassing losses at the hands of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Pakistani security forces have been hit hard by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Eighteen Pakistani security personnel were killed, and scores of others were injured following a coordinated attack that targeted security camps and police posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

While these sudden surges in strikes are a clear case of escalation, it also signals clearly that the strategy adopted by the Pakistan establishment has failed.

After having faced huge losses in recent months, the ISI and army roped in the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to join the security forces in their battle against the BLA and the TTP. While a large number of these operatives were deployed against the TTP, it appears that they are no match. The TTP launched surprise attacks in the Bajaur district. These attacks included gun battles and loud explosions.

An official said that the Pakistani security forces and their stooges within the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and ISKP were clearly caught napping.

These audacious attacks show the dominance that the TTP has. Moreover, the ISKP and Lashkar-e-Tayiba, along with the Pakistani security forces, are finding it hard to battle against the TTP. The TTP has grown in strength, but more importantly, they have the support of the locals. This has, in fact, helped them in mapping the territory, and this means that they are much better in terms of logistical superiority, the official said.

The problem is similar in Balochistan. The security forces have faced losses in the region due to similar problems. The BLA too has grown in strength and has also started deploying female fidayeens to fight against the Pakistani security forces.

Another official said that in Balochistan, the locals are willingly joining the BLA, despite the organisation not forcing them to do so.

This shows that the people have shown a lot of resolve in battling against the Pakistani security forces as they feel oppressed due to the unfair policies of the establishment, the official added.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba and ISKP operatives have not managed to crack both the TTP and the BLA. It is the lack of local support that is hurting them. The TTP and the BLA have mapped and studied KP and Balochistan thoroughly for several years. They have supremacy on almost all counts, and this has been an important factor in their battle.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that while the ISKP has shown resolve to fight, the case is not the same with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. They have agreed to fight this battle reluctantly. There are questions that are being asked within the ranks about the need to battle against their own people. Many of them were not happy about joining Pakistan in their battle against the Afghan Taliban, whom they view as one of their own.

The official added that it is the misadventure by Field Marshal Asim Munir which has dragged the establishment into this mess. Since the embarrassment faced by Asim Munir during Operation Sindoor, he has indulged in various stunts to save his face.

Be it the battle against the Afghan Taliban or raising the tempo against the TTP and BLA, all his adventures have failed or backfired, the official said.

Munir and the ISI have managed to convince the ISKP to fight their battle. The ISKP bosses even agreed because they felt that a weakened Afghan Taliban would mean that they would get to control Afghanistan. As of now, the ISKP has gained nothing in Afghanistan as the Taliban is still in control. Even the fight against the TTP and BLA has not gone as planned.

Another official said that, with these battles not exactly going their way, there would soon come a time when the fighters would lose heart. This is exactly what is happening to the Pakistani security forces who are fighting against the BLA and TTP.

Many have withdrawn as they are unable to bear any more losses. Those on the battle front appear to be an extremely demoralised lot, and this explains why the battle is not going Pakistan’s way, the official added.

--IANS

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