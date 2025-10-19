TV stars Yogesh Tripathi & Paras Arora share their beloved Diwali traditions

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) As we all celebrate the festival of Diwali, many members from the television industry decided to share some of their beloved Diwali traditions, along with some fond memories associated with the festival.

Actor Paras Arora, who will be seen essaying the role of Jeetu in &TV’s upcoming show "Gharwali Pedwali" revealed that Diwali has always been his favourite festival as it brings everyone together.

Talking about how he usually spends Diwali at home, he shared, "Back in my hometown, we start our day with a family pooja and decorating the house with fresh marigold flowers. My mother and I make rangoli at the entrance, and the fragrance of homemade sweets fills the entire house. One tradition we never skip is lighting diyas across the balcony and terrace. It feels magical when the whole neighborhood glows together."

However, this year, Paras will be busy shooting on Diwali.

"I plan to celebrate on set with my Gharwali Pedwali family. It will be a Diwali full of laughter, lights, and togetherness,” he added.

Additionally, Yogesh Tripathi, who has garnered a lot of love and praise from the viewers for his portrayal as Daroga Happu Singh in the show "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan," also revealed what Diwali signifies for him.

He stated that for him, Diwali is about reliving childhood memories.

Sharing how he used to celebrate the festival as a kid, Yogesh added, "Growing up in Uttar Pradesh, we would begin preparations days in advance, cleaning the house, painting diyas, and making gujiyas with my mother."

"Even now, I continue these small traditions with my family. I personally take charge of lighting diyas in every corner of the house and performing the Lakshmi-Ganesh puja with my kids. Post-puja, we all enjoy homemade snacks and burst a few eco-friendly crackers together. Diwali brings back that same excitement and innocence I felt as a child. It is about celebrating light, family, and gratitude," he concluded.

