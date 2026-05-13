'Tutu Da's legacy will echo through Maidan forever': Ex-AIFF secy pays tribute to Swapan Sadhan Bose

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Former All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary Shaji Prabhakaran paid an emotional tribute to former Mohun Bagan football club president and one of the most influential sports administrators in Indian football, Swapan Sadhan Bose, popularly known as ‘Tutu Da’, describing his death as the end of an era for Indian football.

Tutu Bose, aged 78, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering a heart attack on Monday and passed away the next day.

In a heartfelt message, Prabhakaran hailed Tutu Bose as the “heartbeat of Mohun Bagan” and credited him for ensuring that the club remained a powerhouse through multiple generations.

“It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to a titan of Indian football, Shri Swapan Sadhan Bose. For decades, Tutu Da wasn’t just an administrator; he was the heartbeat of Mohun Bagan, a man whose unwavering commitment ensured that the ‘National Club of India’ remained a powerhouse through every era,” Prabhakaran wrote in a tweet on X.

Highlighting Bose’s immense contribution to the sport, the former AIFF secretary said that Tutu Da played a defining role in sustaining Indian football during difficult periods and modernising the administration of the game while preserving its traditional values. “Tutu Da’s contribution to the club was nothing short of legendary. In moments when the path forward seemed uncertain, his vision and personal investment kept the fire of the Mariners burning bright. He didn’t just manage a club; he protected an institution,” he added.

Prabhakaran further described Bose as a 'visionary leader' whose passion inspired generations of football lovers across the country. “He played a pivotal role in keeping the sport relevant and thriving, even during its most challenging transitions. His love for the game acted as a catalyst, inspiring generations to stay invested in football through the toughest of times,” he said.

“His departure leaves a void that will be incredibly difficult to fill. However, the fire of passion he ignited will continue to burn in the hearts of every football lover in the country. We must ensure that his contributions are never forgotten; they should serve as a blueprint for dedication and resilience. Rest in peace, Tutu Da. Your legacy will echo through the stands of the Maidan forever,” he concluded.

Born on 23 January 1948 in Howrah, West Bengal, Bose studied at St. Xavier’s College and later completed his LLB from the University of Calcutta.

Tutu Bose first became portfolio holder of Mohun Bagan AC in 1989–90, beginning what would become one of the longest presidential tenures in Indian club football. During his tenure, he oversaw the institutional modernisation of the club and the stabilisation of finances during turbulent periods through extensive planning and a vision. He also played a pivotal role in the signing of Nigerian Chima Okorie, the club’s first foreign signing in 1991.

In June 2017, he stepped down citing health reasons, marking the end of an era. But his departure was temporary. In May 2022, he was re‑elected as President, demonstrating the trust and affection the club’s members continued to place in him.

In April 2025, he officially retired from all positions at Mohun Bagan, calling the club 'family' and requesting to step away gracefully as a new board was being formed.

Bose also served as a member of the FIFA Club Task Force, giving Mohun Bagan and Indian football a voice in global administrative discussions.

Under his leadership, Mohun Bagan remained a top contender in national tournaments, enhanced its brand value and fan engagement, and preserved its identity as a heritage club while adapting to modern football.

--IANS

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