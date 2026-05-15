Hema Malini bats for PM Modi’s message of reduction, reveals she owns 2 EVs

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the nation with regards to consumption of oil, gold and other resources.

The actress spoke with the media, and urged citizens to switch to electric vehicles from internal combustion engines.

She told the media, “The Prime Minister has given such a good message. He has given seven pieces of information. First of all, don't buy gold jewellery. Because there may be a problem in the future. He has already given the information for this”.

She further mentioned, “And don't use too much petrol. Don't drive too much. Use as much petrol as possible for public service. Don't go abroad too much. He has also told us to use less oil in food. He has told us a lot of such things. Electric vehicles also. Not petrol vehicles. Both my vehicles are electric. I will also suggest you to use electric vehicles”.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the nation, and urged the citizens to slash down their consumption of oil, gold and other resources in the wake of the war in west Asia. The geo-political tensions are at an all-time high after USA and Israel attacked Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Israel claimed the attack to be pre-emptive, and to deter the nuclear progress of Iran.

While Iran lost its Supreme Leader on the first day of the war, the nation quickly re-calibrated its war strategy, and attacked the US bases across the middle-east. It also intensified bombings over Tel Aviv with the latest weapon of choice being the hypersonic missiles leaving the famed Iron Dome compromised and exhausted. Iran is also going after the US and Israeli soldiers, who are hiding in swanky hotels in the middle-eastern countries.

The blockade on the Strait of Hormuz has choked the global supply chains considering 80% of global oil trade is done through the Strait of Hormuz. The choke has led to disruptions in local markets across the world.

--IANS

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