Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary honours Kishan with one crore reward for T20 WC performance

Patna, May 15 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary officially felicitated Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan at his residence on Friday, honouring him with a reward of ₹1 Crore from the State government. The cash prize was awarded in recognition of Ishan's standout performances and vital role in helping Team India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Kishan's family was also present on the occasion, along with some cricketers from the state, including fast bowler Sakib Hussain, who impressed with his bowling in the ongoing IPL 2026.

Samrat Choudhary lauded Kishan's contribution during the World Cup. He emphasised that the financial reward acknowledges Kishan's consistency on the international stage. Chief Minister further wished the player continued success as he continues to represent the region.

"The member of the Indian cricket team who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the brilliant batsman, the pride of Bihar, Shri @ishankishan51 Ji, was honoured by the state government with a cash prize of 1 crore rupees for his crucial contribution in winning the World Cup. Best wishes for a successful cricket career. Keep illuminating the name of Bihar like this," Samrat Choudhary wrote in a post on X, sharing photos of the meet.

The reward follows India's historic victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year. Kishan was instrumental during the final, featuring in a significant partnership that secured the title.

Kishan finished as one of the tournament's top run-scorers. He amassed 317 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.22 and a blistering strike rate of over 193.

The wicketkeeper batter is currently representing his franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Kishan also led the team in the first seven matches in the absence of designated captain Pat Cummins. Under his leadership, SRH won four of the seven matches.

--IANS

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