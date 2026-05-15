Manraajh Singh refutes rumours of quitting Sharad Kelkar's 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak': Remain committed

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Manraajh Singh has addressed the rumours of him quitting Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey-led show "Tumm Se Tumm Tak."

The speculations of Manraajh leaving the drama gained momentum after a couple of pictures of him undergoing a blood test inside his vanity van on the sets went viral on social media. These photos further left the netizens concerned about Manraajh's health, along with his future on the show.

However, now he has decided to put all rumours to rest with an official clarification in which he has confirmed that he is very much a part of the show and does not plan to exit anytime soon.

Refuting the speculations, Manraajh said, “Recently, there have been several rumours and speculations about me no longer being a part of Tumm Se Tumm Tak and that I may be leaving the show soon. I want to address these rumours and clarify that they are absolutely untrue. I am very much a part of this show and remain fully committed to it."

"I would never do anything to jeopardise the trust that my directors and producers have placed in me, nor would I ever sabotage a project that I am wholeheartedly dedicated to," he went on to add.

Talking about the health concerns, he informed that it was simply a routine health check-up.

Manraajh shared, “Also, the recent health-related concern was simply a routine health check-up. I’m absolutely fine and doing well. Thank you so much to everyone for your love, concern, and constant support. God bless.”

Created by Prateek Sharma, "Tumm Se Tumm Tak" premiered on 7 July 2025 on Zee TV.

Backed by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited, the drama is a remake of Zee Marathi's TV series "Tula Pahate Re".

--IANS

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