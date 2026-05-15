May 15, 2026 5:42 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC target positive finish in final clash against Bengaluru FC

ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC target positive finish in final clash against Bengaluru FC (Credit: Chennaiyin FC)

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will bring the curtain down on their Indian Super League 2026 campaign when they host Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening.

With one final match left in the season, the Marina Machans will look to sign off on a positive note in front of their home supporters. Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda echoed the same outlook in his pre-match press conference on Friday, while highlighting the challenge Bengaluru will pose.

“I think they (Bengaluru) are a good team with a new coach. Initially, when the new coach came in, they had some issues adapting, which is normal, but I think they are better now. They play similarly to us, they want the ball, they want control in midfield, and they crowd the central areas with a lot of players. They overload the midfield, and I think that will be one of the key challenges for us,” analysed Miranda.

“They also have some very good players. They won their last game against Jamshedpur, and no one had beaten Jamshedpur in Jamshedpur before that, so they are on a good run. But again, like I said, this is our home ground, and we will fight. That is for sure.”

Miranda pointed to several underlying metrics as evidence of the progress Chennaiyin have made despite a difficult campaign. The Marina Machans rank among the league’s stronger sides in terms of possession across all thirds of the pitch, vertical progression, penalty-box entries, and chance creation. However, the head coach admitted that the team’s low conversion rate in front of goal has ultimately cost them valuable points over the course of the season.

“The club has a rich history and has always been among the top sides. This season has been the most difficult, and for me, I am the first person to take responsibility because it was my job from the onset. The club was very clear with me about what was available and what could be made available,” the head coach said.

“I accepted that responsibility, and it was my duty to make things work in a positive way. I can honestly say that I tried with everything I had. You can see it in the data and the numbers as well—we posted some really good statistics in several areas. But statistics and data do not necessarily give you points.”

Joining the head coach for the press conference was academy graduate S Prakadeswaran, one of Chennaiyin’s brightest sparks this season. The 19-year-old recently scored his first senior goal against Jamshedpur FC and spoke glowingly about the support he has received from Miranda, his teammates, and the club’s fans throughout his breakthrough campaign.

“I have come directly from U13 to ISL. The beginning was tough, but over time I worked hard in the training, and learnt a lot from the coach. He spoke to me about how he used to play, gave me examples, and explained what I have to be like. It helped me and I have developed my game a lot,” Prakadeswaran said. “The whole team is very supportive. If there are any problems, members explain and teach me how to rectify them and play based on the situations. They speak a lot with me about how and when to be switched on and I have learned plenty.”

“I didn't expect this much support from the fans. A lot of fans messaged me personally, to show their support. Their chants and encouragement when I'm entering the pitch give me confidence,” he added.

Lastly, Miranda confirmed he will be without a host of players for the final match, including the injured Elsinho, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Laldinliana Renthlei, Vivek S, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, as well as the suspended Alberto Noguera.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher speaks up on his cinematic pursuit of real-life, rooted stories

Anupam Kher speaks up on his cinematic pursuit of real-life, rooted stories

Indore: Advocates celebrate after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar as a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

MP HC grants Hindus worship rights at Bhojshala​

VST Tillers Tractors’ Q4 profit slumps 80 pc on higher investment losses

VST Tillers Tractors’ Q4 profit slumps 80 pc on higher investment losses

BCA president Harsh Vardhan congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on India A selection for Sri Lanka Tri-series

BCA president Harsh Vardhan congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on India A selection for Sri Lanka Tri-series

IPL 2026: Rachin Ravindra leaves KKR midway for England test tour preparation

IPL 2026: Rachin Ravindra leaves KKR midway for England test tour preparation

'We have to play the way we played in Argentina': Women's hockey captain Salima Tete ahead of Aus tour

'We have to play the way we played in Argentina': Women's hockey captain Salima Tete ahead of Aus tour

Stolen childhoods: Leading Pak minority rights group alarmed over persistence of child marriage

Stolen childhoods: Leading Pak minority rights group alarmed over persistence of child marriage

Divyenndu sets foot in ‘Peddi’ universe as Rambujji

Divyenndu sets foot in Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ universe as Rambujji

ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC target positive finish in final clash against Bengaluru FC (Credit: Chennaiyin FC)

ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC target positive finish in final clash against Bengaluru FC

Pakistan faces renewed macroeconomic strain as global debt hits record highs

Pakistan faces renewed macroeconomic strain as global debt hits record highs