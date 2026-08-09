Bhuvneshwar keeps ODI WC ambitions grounded, says ‘can’t predict what will happen’

Lucknow, Aug 9 (IANS) India and Lucknow Falcons pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar refused to look too far ahead when asked about his chances of making the ODI World Cup squad, insisting that his immediate focus remains on playing and performing rather than predicting what the future may hold.

“I have to play, I am playing. I can't predict what will happen after that,” Bhuvneshwar told IANS when asked if his recent performances in white-ball cricket, including the IPL and domestic competitions, could put him in contention for the ODI World Cup.

The experienced pacer is set to lead the Lucknow Falcons in the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, which will get underway on August 14. For Bhuvneshwar, the tournament represents another opportunity to contribute on the field while helping the next generation of Uttar Pradesh cricketers navigate the demands of competitive cricket.

The 24-day UPT20 Season 4 will feature 34 matches and, for the first time, will be staged across two cities. Lucknow will host the opening phase at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, with 22 matches scheduled across 13 matchdays, before the tournament moves to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the remaining 12 matches over 11 matchdays.

Bhuvneshwar, who has been part of the league since its early years, believes the tournament has grown steadily and can serve as an important stepping stone for players aspiring to reach the IPL and, eventually, the national team.

“This is the fourth year of the league and every year we are seeing an improvement, be it the ability of the players, or the facilities provided by UPCA, or the way they carry out operations. I am sure there’s a good future. I think every state is having a league, not just UPCA,” he added.

The veteran pacer sees the emergence of state T20 leagues as a positive development for domestic cricket. “Of course, these leagues have a future. This is a big opportunity for all the players. If they do well, they might get to play at the IPL and eventually for the Indian team. So it’s a great opportunity,” he stated.

Bhuvneshwar said the focus within the Lucknow Falcons camp is less on elaborate match plans at this stage and more on ensuring players are mentally prepared and comfortable when they step onto the field.

"See, it hasn't started yet; practice is going on. Of course, there will be some strategy, some planning. But it is very important how you get into the match, how you get into the mindset, the pacer said.

For Bhuvneshwar, who will take on the dual responsibility of captain and senior campaigner, creating the right environment within the squad will be just as important as tactical preparation.

“So the aim, being a captain, and a coach’s, is that we can keep the players in a good space, in a happy space, in a comfortable space. That is our effort,” he concluded.

--IANS

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