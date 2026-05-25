AI can boost productivity, governance, financial inclusion in India: S. Krishnan

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S. Krishnan, has said that artificial intelligence (AI) presents India with a transformative opportunity to enhance productivity, improve governance and financial inclusion, and expand access to key sectors such as healthcare, education and manufacturing, the ministry said in an official statement on Monday.

According to the ministry, during the addressing of the ‘Governance Summit 2026: Inclusive AI for Viksit Bharat', jointly held by MeitY and the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business (ISB), he said that concerns remain around the impact of AI on cognitive jobs.

India is uniquely positioned to harness this technology for inclusive growth, he stressed.

The day-long programme featured four thematic panel discussions covering AI’s role in digital commerce, online safety for women and children, healthcare access and affordability, and job creation and digital entrepreneurship, the ministry said.

A parallel roundtable examined the operationalisation of AI for last-mile public service delivery, from state governments down to gram panchayats.

S. Krishnan stressed the government’s commitment to building an AI ecosystem that serves every citizen, including those at the margins of the digital economy.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, Associate Professor and Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, has emphasised the need to translate AI ambitions into actionable governance frameworks.

“AI must be viewed as a long-term national mission shaping the future of the next generation and identifying as leapfrogging opportunities and the future of jobs as key dimensions of the emerging AI landscape,” he said.

Prof. Chhatre also stressed that access to AI opportunities must remain equitable through appropriate safeguards, social security mechanisms, and affirmative action.

In addition, senior government officials, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives at the event examined how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to deepen inclusion, strengthen governance, and accelerate India’s development agenda.

The event saw participation from leading companies, IIT Madras, UNICEF India and several central and state government ministries.

—IANS

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