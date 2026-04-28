April 28, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

TUC: Indian women crash out after losing to China in last group tie

TUC: Indian women crash out after losing to China in last group tie

Horsens, April 28 (IANS) Indian women’s campaign at the 2026 Uber Cup ended after losing to defending champions China in their final Group A fixture.

India came up with a spirited performance against China but could not avoid a 0-5 loss. Facing a must-win situation to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth, former world champion PV Sindhu returned to play the first singles and had her chances against world no 2 Wang Zhi Yi.

Sindhu led Wang for most of the third game and even opened up a 18-12 lead in the decider. The Chinese then took seven consecutive points to take the lead and wrapped up the match a couple of points later.

India’s other two singles players — Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag — also built pressure on their much fancied Chinese opponents but could not carve out a win.

Isharani lost to former Olympic Champion Chen Yu Fei 20-22, 13-21 while Devika went down 21-19, 17-21, 10-21 against Xu Wen Jing.

India’s scratch women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Kavipriya Selvam raised hopes of winning a point when they took the opening game against Luo Xu Min and Zhang Shu Xian but ended on the losing side of a 10-21, 21-12, 21-19 score line.

India had lost their first group game against Denmark 2-3 and then blanked Ukraine 5-0.

In the last edition of the Thomas & Uber Cup hosted in Chengdu in 2024, the Indian women, who won the bronze medal in the 2014 and 2016 editions, were ousted in the quarters by Japan.

Result:

Women: India lost to China 0-5 (PV Sindhu lost to Wang Zhi Yi 16-21, 21-19, 19-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra lost to Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning 11-21, 8-21, Isharani Baruah lost to Chen Yu Fei 20-22, 13-21; Tanisha Crasto/Kavipriya Selvam lost to Luo Xu Min/Zhang Shu Xian 21-10, 12-21, 19-21; Devika Sihag lost to Xu Wen Jing 21-19, 17-21, 10-21)

--IANS

bc/

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