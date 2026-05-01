May 01, 2026 10:31 PM हिंदी

TTSL Maharashtra 2026: Mumbai Mozartt extend winning run; PBG Pune Jaguars register back-to-back victories

Mumbai Mozartt extend winning run; PBG Pune Jaguars register back-to-back victories in the Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra 2026 in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: UTT

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Mumbai Mozartt continued their impressive run in the Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra 2026, edging past Century Warriors 14-13 in a thrilling contest, while PBG Pune Jaguars bounced back in style to register consecutive wins, defeating Bayside Spinners TTC 15-12 and NPV Smashers 14-13 on Day 2 in Mumbai on Friday.

TTSL is an initiative by Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) to strengthen grassroots talent development and elevate state-level competition nationwide. TTSL Maharashtra will see eight teams battle for the title, with each tie featuring nine matches—six singles, two mixed doubles, and one men’s doubles match. Each match has three games; each game a player wins adds a point to their team's tally.

In the day’s opening tie, Century Warriors got off to a strong start as veterans Santosh Wakradkar and Anish Sontakke secured identical 2-1 wins in their respective matches to hand their side an early lead. Mumbai Mozartt, however, responded through Shreya Deshpande, who overcame Sampada Bhiwandkar 2-1 in the women’s singles to shift momentum.

The U-17 mixed doubles pair of Ishan Khandekar and Divyanshi Bhowmick, and Aakarshan Yadav in the cadet boys’ singles, followed the winning streak to balance the scores. Divyanshi Bhowmick further marked her dominance with a commanding 3-0 victory over Naisha Rewaskar in the junior girls’ singles, helping Mumbai Mozartt seal a narrow 14-13 win.

PBG Pune Jaguars, who had a quiet start on Day 1, turned things around, winning back-to-back. In their first tie of the day, they started on a dominant note with a 3-0 win by Amol Sarode in the veterans’ singles against Bayside Spinners’ Ketan Palvankar. Bayside fought back through Jash Modi, but Senhora Dsouza kept PBG in control as their young lineup delivered consistently to secure a 15-12 victory.

Carrying the momentum into their second tie, PBG Pune Jaguars once again started strong, taking a 2-1 lead in the veterans’ category. Reeth Rishya played a key role, registering a 2-1 win over Shweta Parte in the women’s singles before combining with Neil Mulye for a dominant 3-0 victory in the mixed doubles against Sagar Kasture and Shweta Parte. Their all-around effort helped PBG edge past NPV Smashers 14-13 and complete a successful day.

In other ties, Century Warriors registered a convincing 16-11 win over defending champions Phantom Stars, while Ping Panthers defeated Jolly Friends Sports Club 15-12.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'It is a total we can defend', says Dhruv Jurel after Rajasthan Royals post 225/6 against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Jaipur on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'It is a total we can defend', says Jurel after RR post 225/6 vs DC

‘Hera Pheri’ producer Firoz Nadiadwala files complaint, alleges original producers sold the film’s rights twice

‘Hera Pheri’ producer Firoz Nadiadwala files complaint, alleges original producers sold the film’s rights twice

Skipper Riyan Parag's 90 lifts Rajasthan Royals to 225/6 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Skipper Parag's 90 lifts Rajasthan Royals to 225/6 against Delhi Capitals

From voter turnout percentage in mere 40s to over 90 now: West Bengal’s polling history

From voter turnout percentage in mere 40s to over 90 now: West Bengal’s polling history

Pakistan-Afghanistan cease-fire under strain, deepens regional instability: Report (File Image)

Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire under strain, deepens regional instability: Report

Diksha Dagar shines with stunning ace to make a strong opening in the MCB Ladies Classic in Port Louis, Mauritius, on Friday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Diksha shines with stunning ace to open strong in Mauritius

UN expert calls on Taliban to release detained journalists, warns of press freedom erosion in Afghanistan

UN expert calls on Taliban to release detained journalists, warns of press freedom erosion in Afghanistan

Rights body slams ‘fabricated cases’ against civilians, escalating enforced disappearances in Balochistan (File Image)

Rights body slams ‘fabricated cases’ against civilians, escalating enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Two head-to-head duels could decide Champions League qualification in Bundesliga

Two head-to-head duels could decide Champions League qualification in Bundesliga

Pakistan: Baloch group claims responsibility for attack in Dera Murad Jamali (File Image)

Pakistan: Baloch group claims responsibility for attack in Dera Murad Jamali