May 01, 2026 10:29 PM हिंदी

Golf: Diksha shines with stunning ace to open strong in Mauritius

Diksha Dagar shines with stunning ace to make a strong opening in the MCB Ladies Classic in Port Louis, Mauritius, on Friday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Port Louis (Mauritius), May 1 (IANS) A moment of brilliance lit up the opening day of the inaugural MCB Ladies Classic in Mauritius, as India’s Diksha Dagar delivered a memorable hole-in-one to set the tone for an impressive start. Her confident performance placed her among the early contenders, highlighting her intent to secure a breakthrough win this season.

Diksha carded a solid 4-under 68 in the first round at Constance Belle Mare Plage, putting herself in tied-fourth position. Beginning her round on the back nine, she wasted little time making an impact, sinking a spectacular ace on the par-3 11th. She followed it up with birdies on the 15th and 18th to make the turn at four-under. Despite a bogey on the fifth hole later, she recovered with a birdie on the ninth to close strongly.

Among the other Indian players, Tvesa Malik posted a steady 2-under 70 to sit tied-20th. Her round featured three birdies on the front nine, though a double bogey on the ninth slowed her momentum. She regained control on the back nine with additional birdies on the 15th and 17th.

Hitaashee Bakshi finished with a 1-under 71, placing her tied-30th, while Vani Kapoor struggled with a 78 and faces a tough challenge to make the cut.

The Indians, led by Diksha and Tvesa, have an eye on their home event, the Indian Open, later this year.

At the top of the leaderboard, France’s Agathe Laisné delivered a commanding performance with an 8-under 64, setting the pace on the opening day. She showcased remarkable consistency, racking up ten birdies to continue her strong run of form this season. Close behind her is South Africa’s Cara Gorlei, who fired a 7-under 65, highlighted by two eagles. Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby holds third place with a 6-under 66.

With several players tied at four-under, including Diksha, the competition remains tightly packed heading into the second round. The next phase begins early, with only the top 60 players and ties advancing beyond the cut, setting the stage for an intense battle over the coming days.

--IANS

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