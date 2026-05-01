Pakistan: Baloch group claims responsibility for attack in Dera Murad Jamali

Quetta, May 1 (IANS) The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on April 29 that damaged machinery at a road construction site near Pat Feeder Peropol in the Pakistani provincial city of Dera Murad Jamali, local media reported.

According to police officials, unidentified attackers fired rockets at the site, which destroyed machinery and forced work to stop. They added that an investigations were underway and no casualties were reported, the Balochistan Post reported.

BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch stated in a media statement that the group's fighters had targetted a “military company” working on government construction projects in the area, claiming the company’s machines were “completely destroyed.”

According to the statement, the attack happened on the road near Pit Feeder Piropal in the Dera Murad Jamali area of ​​Naseerabad

The spokesperson also warned local contractors to stay away from “state projects”, warning that they would be responsible for their own lives and financial losses.

He added that the organisation accepts responsibility for the attack and continues such operations “until the independence of Balochistan”.

Last month, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for several attacks on the Pakistani forces and installations in Awaran, Jhao, Basima and Sibi areas of Pakistan's Balochistan.

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) also took responsibility for damaging a major gas pipeline transporting fuel from Balochistan's Sui gas field to Karachi in March.

According to the Spokesperson Dostain Baloch, the explosion severely damaged the pipeline carrying natural gas from Sui to Karachi.

Reiterating its opposition to what BRG described as the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources, the group warned that it would continue targeting such activities, The Balochistan Post reported.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch groups targetting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

–IANS

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