IPL 2026: 'It is a total we can defend', says Jurel after RR post 225/6 vs DC

Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel expressed satisfaction with Rajasthan Royals’ strong finish with the bat, backing their total of 225/6 against Delhi Capitals as defendable while highlighting the collective effort and a crucial rebuilding partnership with Riyan Parag after early setbacks in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash in Jaipur on Friday.

"Everyone is really happy. The way we finished, even in the last match, everyone is contributing, which is good for the team. It is a total we can defend," Jurel told the broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag led with a gritty and commanding knock of 90. However, a late burst from Mitchell Starc helped Delhi Capitals regain crucial momentum as RR posted a competitive total of 225/6 in 20 overs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium following early setbacks.

Jurel, who himself played a knock of 42 runs, added 102 runs in 59 deliveries with the skipper after the early loss of wickets.

"Like you said, it is a long tournament. You need to assess the conditions and play according to that. We did that, Riyan and I had a chat about how we can go about it, after losing two early wickets. We wanted to take the team into a position where the middle order can finish the innings," said Jurel.

RR's innings got a late lift from Donovan Ferreira, who produced a remarkable cameo. After struggling against Kuldeep, Ferreira turned the tide, scoring 47 off just 14 balls. His assault included several sixes off near-perfect yorkers, as RR raced to 226/5.

"The wicket is good, the ball is coming on nicely. We tried to get 50-60 in Power-play. The way Riyan batted was unbelievable tonight. Everyone was waiting for it, it came at the right time, and will help us well in the future as well," said Jurel.

--IANS

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