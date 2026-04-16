Trump's tax cuts delivers record refund on Tax Day: White House

Washington, April 16 (IANS) President Donald Trump’s working families tax cuts have delivered record refunds and broad relief to millions of Americans, the White House stated, citing strong uptake across key provisions such as no tax on overtime and tips.

Marking Tax Day on Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration’s tax measures had put “a historic amount of money back into the pockets of the American people.”

Leavitt said more than 53 million filers had claimed at least one of the new tax benefits, with the average refund exceeding $3,400.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the filing season as “a fantastic tax season” that had “gone smoothly” while delivering “record refunds to the American people.”

According to Bessent, nearly 45 per cent of filers used at least one of four flagship provisions: no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, enhanced deductions for seniors, and tax relief on auto loan interest for American-made cars.

He mentioned the most widely used provision was the exemption on overtime income. “If you want to work longer hours, you get to keep more of your money,” he said.

Data released by the Treasury showed more than 25 million filers claimed the overtime benefit, with an average deduction of about $3,100. Over 6 million filers claimed the no-tax-on-tips provision, with an average deduction of $7,100.

More than 30 million seniors used enhanced deductions averaging $7,500, while over 1 million filers claimed tax relief on auto loan interest for American-made vehicles.

Officials mentioned over 34 million families benefited from an expanded child tax credit, and more than 105 million filers used a permanently doubled standard deduction aimed at simplifying tax filing.

Bessent said the administration had also expanded digital tax services, allowing the Internal Revenue Service to process returns more efficiently while improving taxpayer support.

The White House framed the tax cuts as a broader effort to boost take-home pay and economic activity. Leavitt said the measures reflected the administration’s belief that Americans “know how to spend their money better than the government does.”

Officials also criticised opposition to the legislation, saying that blocking the package would have led to significant tax increases for households.

Bessent said early indicators pointed to wider economic benefits, including higher participation in overtime work and increased consumer spending. He added that the administration was encouraging taxpayers to adjust withholding to see gains in regular pay cheques.

The administration said millions of families had also signed up for new “Trump accounts” for children, designed to promote savings and financial literacy.

--IANS

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