May 15, 2026 9:24 AM हिंदी

Pooja Batra beams with pride as her short film ‘Echoes Of Us’ screened at Cannes

Pooja Batra beams with pride as short film ‘Echoes Of Us’ screens at Cannes Film Festival

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress-producer Pooja Batra expressed her gratitude after her short film “Echoes Of Us” was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 12.

Pooja shared a handful of pictures of herself along with Iulia Vantur and Deepak Tijori from the French Riviera on Instagram. She went on tp express her gratitude to Cannes Marche du Film teams, while also appreciating her film’s director Joe Rajan and the entire crew.

She wrote: Thank you @FestivalTheCannes & @MarcheDuFilm for the amazing experience and So proud to be screening my short #echoesofus in #cannes with my amazing #team Director Magic @joerajan27 Stunners @vanturiulia & @deepaktijoriteam Dripped in @nidhi_casadimoda always. Thank you @vinayshervegar @swapnilchobe for everything.”

Talking about ‘Echoes of Us’, the film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection, and stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. The film is written and directed by Joe Rajan, and promises a poignant narrative that resonates across cultures and borders.

The film is produced by Glowbellinc, the Los Angeles-based production house helmed by actress and entrepreneur Pooja Batra.

Meanwhile, Pooja gained prominence in 1993 when she was crowned Miss India International. She entered Bollywood in 1997 with her debut film 'Virasat', starring Anil Kapoor, and later appeared in 'Bhai' with Suniel Shetty.

Pooja, who is is related to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a martyr decorated with India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Nayak: The Real Hero', and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others.

She was last seen on screen in 2021 in 'Squad', an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay.

--IANS

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