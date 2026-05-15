Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu-starrer 'Bang Bang' shooting wrapped up!

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) The makers of director Sam Rodrigues's eagerly awaited action comedy 'Bang Bang', featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to its social media timelines, Kannan Ravi Groups, the production house producing the film, shared a video clip that showed Vadivelu, firing a rifle and saying, "Bang Bang... wrap!"

The production house wrote, "Ending it on a high with memories and madness for a fun-loaded Bang-er. Its a wrap for #PDxVV starring #BangBang. Produced by @krgoffl @kannan__ravi_krg Co-Produced by @deepak__ravi @prabhudevaofficial x @vadivelusn.official."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs as Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva have delivered several superhit comedy entertainers together. Some of them include 'Kadhalan', 'Engal Anna', 'Manadhai Thirudivittai', 'Mr Romeo' and 'Love Birds'. The two actors are now working together after a huge gap.

Significantly, Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva will be seen together this film after almost 25 years. The film has music by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.

It may be recalled that the inaugural function of the film was held in Dubai. Prabhu Deva plays a zombie hunter in the film and is shown teaming up with Vadivelu, who plays a Red Ind⁮ian.

The film, which is being directed by Sam Rodrigues, will be a full fledged action-adventure that will have all the trademark elements of a proper Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography Vignesh Vasu. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by one of the best in business, Peter Hein. Editing for the film is by Antony.

Actor Bablu Prithiviraj, whose performance in the recently released Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Ace' came in for praise, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film.

Kannan Ravi has produced this film under his well known banner of KRG Productions.

--IANS

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