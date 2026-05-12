Trump to undergo annual medical evaluation

Washington, May 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26 for his annual dental and medical evaluations and meetings with American service members, the White House said.

The White House said the visit would include the President’s “routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care.”

Trump will also “spend time with service members and staff at Walter Reed in recognition of their service, professionalism, and dedication to the nation,” according to the statement.

“President Donald J. Trump will visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26 for his annual dental and medical evaluations, and to visit with the men and women of the military,” the White House said.

No additional details were immediately released regarding the duration of the visit or whether the President’s physician would issue a public medical summary after the examination.

“Additional details regarding the President’s schedule will be released at a later date,” the statement added.

Walter Reed, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is the premier medical facility for the US military and regularly handles presidential medical examinations and treatment for senior American officials.

The facility is also known for treating wounded military personnel returning from combat zones and supporting veterans, active-duty troops, and military families.

Presidential medical examinations traditionally attract significant attention in Washington because they provide rare public insights into the health and fitness of the commander-in-chief.

Trump has previously described his medical visits to Walter Reed as part of his routine healthcare. During a follow-up medical visit to the same facility last year, Trump told reporters: “I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know.” He added: “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good.”

According to a medical memo issued last year, Trump had undergone “advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive health assessments,” while “comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters.”

The same memo, written by presidential physician Capt. Sean Barbabella, stated that Trump “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health.” The report also said Trump had received annual flu and updated Covid-19 booster vaccinations during that visit.

The White House has in recent months highlighted the administration’s outreach to military personnel and veterans. Trump has frequently used public appearances to emphasise support for the armed forces, military readiness, and national security.

--IANS

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