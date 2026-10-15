Can't have Muslim Brotherhood member in Congress: Trump on Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed

Washington, Oct 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has accused Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed of belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood while campaigning for Republican control of Congress ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters in Arizona before departing for another campaign rally in Montana, Trump claimed that El-Sayed had previously acknowledged membership of the Islamist organisation.

"Yeah, he's a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul, or as I call him, Mohamed, Mohamed El-Sayed," Trump said when asked whether he was concerned about the candidate's alleged connections to the group.

"He's a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. He said that years ago. He was a proud member," the President continued.

Trump offered no evidence supporting the allegation. El-Sayed has denied having ties to the organisation, and no evidence has been established that he was ever a member.

The President also questioned whether someone he accused of belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood should serve in Congress, particularly on committees handling national security matters.

"And you can't have a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Congress being on one of our security committees, right?" Trump said.

He then endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers, a former congressman who is challenging El-Sayed in Michigan's closely watched Senate contest.

"And you have, in Mike Rogers, such an amazing candidate. He's all apple pie. And that's what our country needs," Trump said.

The President concluded his response by again linking his opposition to El-Sayed with the Muslim Brotherhood allegation.

"We don't, we don't need the Muslim Brotherhood in, uh, as a senator," he said.

Trump's remarks came during a campaign trip aimed at mobilising Republican voters in several states before the congressional elections.

The President said he planned to visit Michigan within days, along with additional campaign stops in Ohio and Texas.

He argued that Republican candidates needed his personal involvement to generate the turnout necessary to retain congressional majorities.

The latest comments place renewed attention on the Michigan Senate race, where Rogers and El-Sayed have exchanged sharp attacks over national security, foreign policy and their respective political records.

The allegation involving the Muslim Brotherhood has become a recurring issue in Republican criticism of El-Sayed.

El-Sayed has rejected the claims. During an October 11 television interview, he denied that he or his family had ties to the organisation. The denial followed similar accusations raised during his debate with Rogers.

The Democratic candidate has also argued that attacks involving his religion and family background are intended to distract voters from economic concerns.

The controversy comes as Republicans seek to make Michigan a central battleground in their effort to maintain control of the Senate.

The race between Rogers and El-Sayed has attracted national attention because of its potential implications for control of the chamber.

El-Sayed, a former Detroit public health official, is seeking to become the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate. The contest has also highlighted wider debates over religious identity, political representation and national security in American electoral politics.

--IANS

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