Trump signs order on mail ballot rules

Washington, April 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at tightening election procedures, focusing on voter rolls and mail-in ballots, which he said would help “secure elections in the future.”

Announcing the order at the White House, Trump described it as addressing “voter integrity and mail-in ballots and stopping the massive cheating that's gone on.”

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf said the order targets what he called two major concerns: “inaccurate voter rolls” and mail voting practices that he said has become rife with fraud.”

“So, what this executive order is going to do is, one, we're going to take federal data,” Scharf said, adding that it would help states get “a comprehensive view of who the eligible voters in their jurisdiction actually are.”

He said the order would also direct the US Postal Service to take steps to ensure ballots are sent only to eligible voters and returned properly. “We believe that, combined, the measures in this executive order will help secure elections in the future,” Scharf said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick outlined proposed operational changes tied to mail voting. He said states using the postal system would be required to use a barcode system. “They will — if they want to use the US mail… they're going to get a code, a barcode from the US Postal Service,” he said.

“We will have one envelope per vote,” Lutnick added, saying the system would ensure clarity in counting mail ballots. “If you voted by mail, you will have it on the envelope… so we will know… that citizens voted.”

Trump said the order was developed with legal input and insisted that concerns over mail voting were longstanding. “The cheating on mail-in voting is — is legendary,” he said, adding, “I think this will help a lot with elections.”

He also reiterated support for additional measures not included in the order. “We'd like to have voter ID. We'd like to have proof of citizenship, and that will be another subject for another time,” Trump said.

The president criticised opposition to voter ID requirements, claiming, “The only people that don't want to do voter ID are people that cheat.”

The signing of the executive order comes amid broader political debate in the United States over election administration, including the balance between access to voting and safeguards against fraud. Mail-in voting expanded significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained a contested issue between Republicans and Democrats.

Trump framed the order as essential to democratic legitimacy. “We want to have honest voting in our country. Because if you don't have honest voting, you can't have, really, a nation,” he said.

The executive order is expected to face legal scrutiny, though Trump expressed confidence. “I don't know how it can be challenged,” he said, while acknowledging potential court action.

Debates over election integrity intensified after the 2020 presidential election, with Republicans pushing for stricter voting laws and Democrats warning such measures could restrict voter access.

--IANS

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